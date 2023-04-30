EN
    13:41, 30 April 2023 | GMT +6

    1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 1,155 people are still treated for the coronavirus infection across Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Healthcare Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Of 1,155, 1,000 COVID-19 patients are treated at home and 155 COVID-19 patients receive treatment at specialized infectious facilities.

    Only one COVID-19 patient is in grave condition.

    Earlier it was reported that 31 people in Kazakhstan had been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection in the past day.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Healthcare
