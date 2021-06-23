1,168 more beat coronavirus in past 24 hours

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 1,168 people more beat coronavirus in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

368 recovered in the Kazakh capital, 208 in Almaty, 47 in Shymkent, 12 in Akmola region, 34 in Aktobe region, 21 in Almaty region, 87 in Atyrau region, 62 in East Kazakhstan, 135 in Karaganda region, 39 in Kostanay region, 21 in Kyzylorda region, 23 in Mangistau region, 86 in Pavlodar region, 15 in North Kazakhstan, 10 in Turkestan region. The country’s recoveries from coronavirus climbed to 387,295.