    08:25, 25 October 2021 | GMT +6

    1,176 more beat COVID-19 last day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 1,176 people more beat COVID-19, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    26 recovered in Nur-Sultan, 258 in Almaty, 32 in Shymkent, 132 in Akmola region, 27 in Aktobe region, 60 in Almaty region, 25 in Atyrau region, 187 in East Kazakhstan, 9 in Zhambyl region, 25 in West Kazakhstan, 151 in Karaganda region, 37 in Kyzylorda region, 25 in Mangistau region, 69 in Pavlodar region, 103 in North Kazakhstan, 10 in Turkestan region raising the country’s recoveries to 872,979.


