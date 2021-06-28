1,181 people beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,181 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 patients who beat the virus were reported in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, 391. Almaty city added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 292. Coming in third is Karaganda region with 134 COVID-19 recoveries.

66 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in East Kazakhstan region, 54 – in Almaty region, 47 – in Pavlodar region, 44 – in West Kazakhstan region, 41 – in Akmola region, 25 – in Mangistau region, 21 – in Atyrau region, 19 – in North Kazakhstan region, 18 – in Turkestan region, 14 – in Kyzylorda region, 11 – in Shymkent city, 4 – in Kostanay region, 0 – in Aktobe region, and 0 - in Zhambyl region.

Since the start of the pandemic 392,777 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection nationwide.