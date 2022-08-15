1,185 Kazakhstanis getting hospital treatment for coronavirus infection

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 22,949 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of August 15, 2022, the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread informs via Telegram.

Of them, 302 patients were diagnosed with coronavirus pneumonia. 1,185 patients are getting hospital treatment, and 21,764 patients are at home care.

The condition of 26 patients is estimated as serious, while nine patients are reported to be critically ill. Six patients are on life support.



