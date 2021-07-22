EN
    10:22, 22 July 2021

    1,190 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,190 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan as of July 22, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    According to the ministry, 20,526 patients are staying at hospitals, while 46,949 are receiving outpatient treatment.

    1,190 patients are in critical condition, 272 are in extremely severe condition and 168 are on artificial lung ventilation.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan detected 5,708 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 509,998 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 439,010 people recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.


    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
