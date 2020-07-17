EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:39, 17 July 2020 | GMT +6

    1,190 more Kazakhstanis beat coronavirus

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,190 more people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

    The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals over the past day is 1,190 including:

    98 in Nur-Sultan city,

    144 in Almaty city,

    179 in Shymkent city,

    9 in Aktobe region,

    202 in Almaty region,

    44 in Atyrau region,

    105 in East Kazakhstan region,

    18 in Zhambyl region,

    79 in West Kazakhstan region,

    92 in Karaganda region,

    37 in Kostanay region,

    39 in Kyzylorda region,

    76 in Mangistau region,

    5 in Pavlodar region,

    63 in Turkestan region.

    In total, 66,895 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan. The novel virus killed 375 people in the country.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!