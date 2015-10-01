EN
    1,196,500 unemployed people recorded in EEU in August 2015

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The number of unemployed people registered by employment agencies of the Eurasian Economic Union member countries made 1,196,500 at the end of August 2015 or 1.3% of the employed groups of population.

    As the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission reports, compared to August 2014, the number of unemployed people in Armenia rose by 14.2%, in Belarus - by 2.1 times, in Kazakhstan - by 5.5%, in Russia - by 13.5% and in Kyrgyzstan unemployment level decreased by 2.8%.

