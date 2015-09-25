1-2 Oct. Astana to host Kazakhstan Mechanical Engineers Forum - M.Pshembayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan Mechanical Engineers Forum will be held in Astana on October 1-2, this has been informed by Majilis deputy, chairman of Engineering Workers Union of Kazakhstan Meyram Pshembayev at a briefing in Central Communications Service.

According to Mr. Pshembayev, Kazakhstan's entry into the WTO has increased the competitiveness of domestic engineering producers. In addition, he reported that the forum will discuss the impact of the country's accession to the Eurasian Economic Union and the World Trade Organization. It should be noted that the event will be attended by about 450 delegates from local enterprises and 200 representatives from 30 countries.