1,203 treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 1,203 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau region.

74 new coronavirus cases were detected in the region over the last 24 hours, 6 of them were recorded in Atyrau city, 66 at Tengiz oilfield. 12 people have symptoms of the novel infection. 100 patients ate staying at the infectious diseases hospital, 29 at district ones and 803 at Tengiz oilfield. 66 recovered form COVID-19.

As earlier reported, the region moved from the ‘red’ zone to the ‘yellow’ zone.