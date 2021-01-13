EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:20, 13 January 2021 | GMT +6

    1,203 treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 1,203 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau region.

    74 new coronavirus cases were detected in the region over the last 24 hours, 6 of them were recorded in Atyrau city, 66 at Tengiz oilfield. 12 people have symptoms of the novel infection. 100 patients ate staying at the infectious diseases hospital, 29 at district ones and 803 at Tengiz oilfield. 66 recovered form COVID-19.

    As earlier reported, the region moved from the ‘red’ zone to the ‘yellow’ zone.

    Tags:
    Atyrau region Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!