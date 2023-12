1,222 recovered from coronavirus, total at 234,057

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan registered 1,222 recoveries from COVID-19, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

186 people recovered in Nur-Sultan, 428 in Almaty, 5 in Shymkent, 39 in Akmola region, 29 in Aktobe region, 80 in Almaty region, 158 in Atyrau region, 42 in East Kazakhstan, 81 in West Kazakhstan, 98 in Karaganda region, 15 in Kyzylorda region, 7 in Mangistau region, 23 in Pavlodar region, 23 in North Kazakhstan, 8 in Turkestan region. As a result the number of recoveries from coronavirus infection rose to 234,057.