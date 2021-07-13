1,246 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mongolia, total reaches 140,530

ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM - On July 13, the Ministry of Health reported that 1,246 new cases were detected in Mongolia after conducting tests nationwide within the past 24 hours, MONTSAME reports.

More specifically, 609 new cases were detected in the capital city with 636 cases in rural regions.

As of today, the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Mongolia now stands at 140,530. In the past 24 hours, 3,540 patients made recovery, bringing the total recoveries to 111,064.

Furthermore, 10 new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, raising the country's death toll to 699.