    08:14, 23 June 2021 | GMT +6

    1,248 new COVID-19 cases detected in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 1,248 new COVID-19 cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    431 new cases were registered in Nur-Sultan, 117 in Almaty, 64 in Shymkent, 32 in Akmola region, 32 in Aktobe region, 28 in Almaty region, 50 in Atyrau region, 70 in East Kazakhstan, 24 in Zhambyl region, 88 in West Kazakhstan, 146 in Karaganda region, 30 in Kostanay region, 28 in Kyzylorda region, 46 in Mangistau region, 46 in Pavlodar region, 13 in North Kazakhstan, 21 in Turkestan region, raising the country’s tally to 411,771.


