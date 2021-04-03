EN
    09:34, 03 April 2021 | GMT +6

    1,259 more beat coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, total at 222,606

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 1,259 more people beat coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    448 recovered in Nur-Sultan, 412 in Almaty, 3 in Shymkent, 19 in Aktobe region, 144 in Almaty region, 18 in Atyrau region, 28 in East Kazakhstan, 63 in West Kazakhstan, 71 in Karaganda region, 6 in Kostanay region, 6 in Kyzylorda region, 15 in Mangistau region, 15 in Pavlodar region, 10 in North Kazakhstan, 1 in Turkestan region. The number of total recoveries from coronavirus the nationwide climbed to 222,606.


