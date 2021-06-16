1,267 more coronavirus recoveries reported in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,267 COVID-19 patients have made full recoveries in Kazakhstan over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Nur-Sultan city has logged 305 fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries. 222 have recovered from COVID-19 in Almaty city. 168 have defeated the disease in West Kazakhstan region.

Karaganda and Atyrau regions have reported 115 and 113 daily coronavirus recoveries, respectively.

68 more beat the virus in East Kazakhstan region, 53 in Mangistau region, 44 in Pavlodar region, 33 in Akmola region, 33 in Kostanay region, 29 in Aktobe region, 26 in North Kazakhstan region, 24 in Turkestan region, 17 in Kyzylorda region, 12 in Almaty region, and five in Shymkent city.

The total number of people defeated the coronavirus infection in the country stands at 379,974.