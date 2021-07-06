EN
    10:53, 06 July 2021 | GMT +6

    1,267 people beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24h

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,267 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The highest number of COVID-19 patients who beat the virus were reported in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, 496. Almaty city logged in the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 223. Coming in third is Karaganda region with 130 COVID-19 recoveries.

    64 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in East Kazakhstan region, 61 – in Pavlodar region, 60 – in West Kazakhstan region, 49 – in Mangistau region, 41 – in Akmola region, 25 – in Shymkent city, 24 – in Atyrau region, 23 – in Almaty region, 18 - in Zhambyl region, 17 – in Kyzylorda region, 16 – in Kostanay region, 13 – in Turkestan region and 7 – in North Kazakhstan region

    Since the start of the pandemic 403,388 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection nationwide.


