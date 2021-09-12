EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:09, 12 September 2021 | GMT +6

    1,283 severe COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 79,417, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry.

    Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 16,319 are treated as in-patients and 63,098 as out-patients.

    1,283 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 342 in critical condition, and 190 on artificial lung ventilation.

    Notably, Kazakhstan has added 3,575 cases of and 4,120 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!