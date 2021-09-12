1,283 severe COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 79,417, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 16,319 are treated as in-patients and 63,098 as out-patients.

1,283 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 342 in critical condition, and 190 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 3,575 cases of and 4,120 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.