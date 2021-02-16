1,289 recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan 1,289 people recovered from coronavirus infection across Kazakhstan, сoronavirus2020.kz special website reads.

132 recoveries were confirmed in the Kazakh capital city, 155 in Almaty, 16 in Shymkent, 192 in Akmola region, 17 in Aktobe region, 59 in Almaty region, 54 in Atyrau region, 18 in East Kazakhstan, 73 in Zhambyl region, 71 in West Kazakhstan, 51 in Karaganda region, 99 in Kostanay region, 10 in Mangistau region, 268 in Pavlodar region, 44 in North Kazakhstan, 21 in Turkestan region. As a result the number of those recovered from the novel infection in Kazakhstan rose to 186,494.