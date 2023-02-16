1.2mln tourists visit Almaty region annually

KONAYEV. KAZINFORM As many as 200 new tourism facilities have been opened in the Almaty region in recent years. 1,2 million people visit the region annually, Chief of the regional tourism department Aibar Temenov said at a briefing on Wednesday, Kazinform reports.

The biggest number of tourists come from Russia, China, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and India. Besides, Almaty region seems to be a popular destination for tourists from Turkiye, South Korea, Germany, the U.S., France, Italy, Hong Kong and Japan.

«For a successful development of the tourism sector, we need to develop and implement a modern tourist navigation system, in particular, to build a soft infrastructure along the main tourist routes, including the improvement of trails in the territory of national parks,» he said.

«We need to build a modern visitor center with a network of information desks providing high-quality information, and with consultants for managing tourist flows, tourist navigation, and souvenir shops,» he added.

He raised also the issue of organizing tourist police work on the Kolsai and Kaiyndy lakes in summer period, to ensure guests’ safety

More than 100 companies have been licensed to work in the regions' tourism sector. Over 120 entertaining, ecological, ornithological, recreational, ethnographic and other tourist routes have been developed.