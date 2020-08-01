1,308 more Kazakhstanis beat coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,308 more people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals has totaled 60,825, including

275 in Nur-Sultan city,

25 in Shymkent city,

7 in Aktobe region,

17 in Atyrau region,

132 in East Kazakhstan region,

606 in Zhambyl region,

29 in West Kazakhstan region,

95 in Karaganda region,

8 in Kostanay region,

68 in Kyzylorda region,

28 in Mangistau region,

14 in Pavlodar region,

4 in Turkestan region.

In total, 60,825 recoveries have been registered in Kazakhstan.