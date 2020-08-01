EN
    10:38, 01 August 2020 | GMT +6

    1,308 more Kazakhstanis beat coronavirus

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,308 more people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

    The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals has totaled 60,825, including

    275 in Nur-Sultan city,

    25 in Shymkent city,

    7 in Aktobe region,

    17 in Atyrau region,

    132 in East Kazakhstan region,

    606 in Zhambyl region,

    29 in West Kazakhstan region,

    95 in Karaganda region,

    8 in Kostanay region,

    68 in Kyzylorda region,

    28 in Mangistau region,

    14 in Pavlodar region,

    4 in Turkestan region.

    In total, 60,825 recoveries have been registered in Kazakhstan.


