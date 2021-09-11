EN
    11:45, 11 September 2021 | GMT +6

    1,316 COVID-19 patients in severe condition in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people being under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan stands at 79,884, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    According to the Ministry, out of the total number of COVID-19 patients, 16,528 are in-patients and 63,356 are out-patients.

    Nationwide, 1,316 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 346 in critical condition, and 193 on artificial lung ventilation.

    Notably, Kazakhstan has added 3,676 cases of and 5,992 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


