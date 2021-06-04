EN
    08:15, 04 June 2021 | GMT +6

    1,319 new COVID-19 cases, total caseload stands at 391,695

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,319 new COVID-19 cases more, coronavirus2002.kz reads.

    222 fresh cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 184 in Almaty, 46 in Shymkent, 75 in Akmola region, 27 in Aktobe region, 53 in Almaty region, 64 in Atyrau region, 90 in East Kazakhstan, 23 in Zhambyl region, 89 in West Kazakhstan, 254 in Karaganda region, 38 in Kostanay region, 9 in Kyzylorda region, 44 in Mangistau region, 61 in Pavlodar region, 20 in North Kazakhstan, 20 in Turkestan region, raising the country’s tally to 391,695.


