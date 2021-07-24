1,325 COVID-19 patients in Kazakhstan in critical condition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,325 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan as of July 24, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 21,681 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while 53,324 are receiving outpatient treatment.

1,325 patients are in critical condition, 287 are in extremely severe condition and 175 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 6,521 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 522,638 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 444,239 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.