1,370 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the last 24 hours 1,370 more coronavirus cases were detected in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

139 in Nur-Sultan, 90 in Almaty, 17 in Shymkent, 205 in Akmola region, 6 in Aktobe region, 83 in Almaty region, 31 in Atyrau region, 67 in East Kazakhstan, 27 in Zhambyl region, 91 in West Kazakhstan., 81 in Karaganda region, 110 in Kostanay region, 11 in Kyzylorda region, 11 in Mangistau region, 267 in Pavlodar region, 115 in North Kazakhstan, and 19 in Turkestan, bringing the country’s caseload to 185,369.