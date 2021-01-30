EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:10, 30 January 2021 | GMT +6

    1,370 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the last 24 hours 1,370 more coronavirus cases were detected in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    139 in Nur-Sultan, 90 in Almaty, 17 in Shymkent, 205 in Akmola region, 6 in Aktobe region, 83 in Almaty region, 31 in Atyrau region, 67 in East Kazakhstan, 27 in Zhambyl region, 91 in West Kazakhstan., 81 in Karaganda region, 110 in Kostanay region, 11 in Kyzylorda region, 11 in Mangistau region, 267 in Pavlodar region, 115 in North Kazakhstan, and 19 in Turkestan, bringing the country’s caseload to 185,369.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!