1,378,495 vaccinated in Kazakhstan against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,378,495 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The biggest number of those vaccinated is reported in Almaty city – 225,044. Almaty region reported the second highest number of people who got their shot of COVID-19 vaccine – 162,585. 125,637 people were inoculated in Turkestan region.

Recall that the vaccintion campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination capaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.