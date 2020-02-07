1,378 ethnic Kazakhs to return to Motherland in 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,378 ethnic Kazakhs will return to the motherland and will settle in northern regions in 2020, Kazinform reports citing Qazaq Radiosy.

500 people will move to Pavlodar region, 350 – to Kostanay region, 258 – to Akmola, 150 – to the East Kazakhstan and 120 – to the North Kazakhstan regions.

This year, the number of allocated quotas has been significantly cut against 2,331 in 2019.

According to the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, 17,661 ethnic Kazakhs returned to the historical motherland last year.

The total number of those who returned to Kazakhstan since the country gained its independence is 57,280.