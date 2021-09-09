1,390 severe COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 84,262, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 17,749 are treated as in-patients and 66,513 as out-patients.

1,390 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 346 in critical condition, and 197 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, the country has logged 4,106 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 6,926 more Kazakhstanis have beaten the virus.