1,392 more recovered from COVID-19 last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 1,392 people more recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

118 people beat COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan, 212 in Almaty, 30 in Shymkent, 87 in Akmola region, 9 in Aktobe region, 95 in Almaty region, 8 in Atyrau region, 44 in East Kazakhstan, 11 in Zhambyl region, 138 in West Kazakhstan, 151 in Karaganda region, 302 in Kostanay region, 18 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in Mangistau region, 59 in Pavlodar region, 97 in North Kazakhstan, 12 in Turkestan region, raising the country’s recoveries to 930,512.

As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 946 new coronavirus infections.