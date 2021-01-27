1,398 recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 1,398 people in Kazakhstan recovered from coronavirus infection, сoronavirus2020.kz reads.

400 beat the virus in Nur-Sultan, 174 in Almaty, 3 in Shymkent, 70 in Akmola region, 7 in Aktobe region, 91 in Almaty region, 71 in Atyrau region, 17 in East Kazakhstan, 16 in Zhambyl region, 36 in West Kazakhstan, 66 in Karaganda region, 123 in Kostanay region, 9 in Kyzylorda region, 10 in Mangistau region, 247 in Pavlodar region, 46 in North Kazakhstan, 12 in Turkestan region. As a result the number of recoveries in Kazakhstan stands at 163,156.