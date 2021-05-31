1,405 more tested positive for COVID-19, total at 386,549

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,405 more coronavirus cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

172 cases were registered in Nur-Sultan, 230 in Almaty, 39 in Shymkent, 80 in Akmola region, 32 in Aktobe region, 89 in Almaty region, 49 in Atyrau region, 79 in east Kazakhstan, 24 in Zhambyl region, 75 in West Kazakhstan, 323 in Karaganda region, 41 in Kostanay region, 15 in Kyzylorda region, 36 in Mangistau region, 65 in Pavlodar region, 40 in North Kazakhstan, 16 in Turkestan region, bringing the country’s tally to 386,549.