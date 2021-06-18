EN
    09:30, 18 June 2021 | GMT +6

    1,435 defeat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan over past day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 1,435 fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Most of the fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries have been registered in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan city, - 260. Zhambyl region and Almaty city have reported the second and third biggest numbers – 207 and 180, respectively.

    Atyrau, Karaganda, and West Kazakhstan regions have logged 134, 120, and 115 daily recoveries, accordingly.

    85 more have beaten COVID-19 in Pavlodar region.

    East Kazakhstan region has reported 68 fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries, Kostanay region – 57, Almaty region – 55, Shymkent city – 40, Mangistau region – 39, Akmola region – 29, North Kazakhstan region – 21, Aktobe region – 13, Turkestan region – 11, and Kyzylorda region – one.

    So far, 382,461 people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 virus throughout the country.

