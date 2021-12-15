1,440 women and teens get Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM 1,440 pregnant and nursing women as well as teens get Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

According to the healthcare department, 1,440 people were vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19.

Out of which 78 are expectant and 754 breastfeeding moms, 608 teens aged 12-18.

Vaccination is voluntary. Schoolchildren are vaccinated with the consent of their official representatives, it said in a statement.