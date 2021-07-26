1,444 severe COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 83,084, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 23,868 are treated as in-patients and 59,216 as out-patients.

1,444 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 304 in critical condition, and 183 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, the country has posted 6,637 cases of the coronavirus infection over the past day.