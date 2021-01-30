1,452 recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 1,452 people more recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

102 beat the novel infection in Nur-Sultan, 153 in Almaty, 4 in Shymkent, 104 in Akmola region, 7 in Aktobe region, 125 in Almaty region, 200 in Atyrau region, 32 in East Kazakhstan, 13 in Zhambyl region, 54 in West Kazakhstan, 67 in Karaganda region, 167 in Kostanay region, 3 in Mangistau region, 275 in Pavlodar region, 83 in North Kazakhstan, 63 in Turkestan. As a result the number of recoveries form COVID-19 across Kazakhstan rose to 167,047.