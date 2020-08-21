1,470 more recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,470 more COVID-19 recoveries have been registered in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The new COVID-19 recoveries by city/region: 514 in Nur-Sultan city, 121 in Almaty city, 14 in Shymkent city, 48 in Akmola region, 9 in Aktobe region, 6 in Almaty region, 27 in Atyrau region, 127 in East Kazakhstan region, 15 in Zhambyl region, 68 in West Kazakhstan region, 375 in Karaganda region, 16 in Kostanay region, 12 in Kyzylorda region, 20 in Mangistau region, 42 in Pavlodar region, 15 in North Kazakhstan region, and 41 in Turkestan region, taking the total COVID-19 recovered cases in the country to 87,920.