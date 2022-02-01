1,476 people get Sputnik Light vaccine as booster dose in Akmola rgn

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – 7,016 people, including 158 pregnant women, 1,764 nursing mothers, and 5,094 teens, have received the first component of Pfizer vaccine in Akmola region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Since the vaccination campaign a total of 377,790 doses of the first component of five COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to the region. In total, 342,909 or people of 71.5% of the population have received the first component of vaccines against COVID-19 and 318,009 or 66.3% - the second component.

The region received 99,045 doses of the first component of Pfizer vaccine. So far, 7,016 people, including 158 pregnant women, 1,764 nursing mothers, and 5,094 teens, have received the first component of Pfizer vaccine in Akmola region. 3,789 people have received the second dose of the vaccine. There have been no side effects caused by the vaccine registered yet.

Since November 22, 2021, a total of 63,786 people or 50% of the eligible population have received a booster shot in the region. Of these 1,747 including 853 health workers and 780 people over 60 years old have received Pfizer vaccine as a booster shot.

1,476 more people have been revaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik Light vaccine.

The region has received four thousand doses of Sputnik Light vaccine. As of today, 1,476 people have got the vaccine as a booster, including 564 citizens of Kokshetau city.