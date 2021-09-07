1,479 COVID-19 patients in severe condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people being under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan stands at 90,160, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

According to the Ministry, out of the total number of COVID-19 patients, 19,279 are in-patients and 70,881 are out-patients.

Nationwide, 1,479 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 387 in critical condition, and 209 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, 3,583 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours. 6,362 Kazakhstanis have defeated the virus over the past day.



