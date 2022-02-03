1,488 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths reports in Mongolia

ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Health today reported that 1,488 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours. Specifically, 741 cases were reported in Ulaanbaatar city, with 747 cases in rural aimags, MONTSAME reports.

Currently, 8,558 people are receiving hospital treatment for COVID-19 whilst 45,744 people with mild symptoms of COVID-19 are being isolated at home. Of the total patients currently undergoing treatment at hospitals, there are 755 in critical and 94 in very critical conditions.

The coverage of 1st dose has reached 69.8 percent (2,269,843), 2nd dose – 66.7 percent (2,170,723) and 3rd dose or a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccines – 31.0 percent (1,008,116) of the total population. Moreover, 82,692 people or 2.5 percent got 4th dose of the vaccines.