1,491 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,491 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has reported the most number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 725. Karaganda region is second with 328 daily recoveries. The third biggest number of fresh daily recoveries from the coronavirus has been recorded in Atyrau region - 109.

72 more have defeated the virus in East Kazakhstan region, 48 in Kostanay region, 46 in Pavlodar region, 40 in Akmola region, 32 in Turkestan region, 29 in West Kazakhstan region, 26 in Kyzylorda region, 16 in Mangistau region, 12 in North Kazakhstan region, and eight in Almaty region.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 413,498.