1,492 new COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan, total at 241,873

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In the past day 1,492 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kazakhstan raising the country’s caseload to 241,873, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

The most cases were detected in the Kazakh capital and Almaty up to 346 and 415 correspondingly. 45 fresh cases were registered in Shymkent, 52 in Akmola region, 61 in Aktobe region, 120 in Almaty region, 75 in Atyrau region, 38 in East Kazakhstan, 19 in Zhambyl region, 94 in West Kazakhstan, 88 in Karaganda region, 39 in Kostanay region, 13 in Kyzylorda region, 10 in Mangistau region, 46 in Pavlodar region, 21 in North Kazakhstan, 10 in Turkestan region.