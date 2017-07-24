1.5 millionth visitor registered at Astana EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 1.5 millionth visitor has been registered at the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 at 12:58 p.m. in Astana today.

As a reminder, the one millionth visitor, a Maths teacher, was registered on July 11.



285,300 people visited Astana EXPO-2017 from July 17-23, that is 40,757 visitors per day on average.



The total number of visitors has totaled 1,484,300 people since June 10.



The total number of visits has amounted to 11,295,991 since June 10.