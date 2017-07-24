EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:24, 24 July 2017 | GMT +6

    1.5 millionth visitor registered at Astana EXPO-2017

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 1.5 millionth visitor has been registered at the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 at 12:58 p.m. in Astana today.

    As a reminder, the one millionth visitor, a Maths teacher, was registered on July 11.

    285,300 people visited Astana EXPO-2017 from July 17-23, that is 40,757 visitors per day on average.

    The total number of visitors has totaled 1,484,300 people since June 10.

    The total number of visits has amounted to 11,295,991 since June 10.

    Tags:
    EXPO 2017 Astana EXPO projects and technologies
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!