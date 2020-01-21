EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:28, 21 January 2020 | GMT +6

    1.5 mln visited Yassawi Mausoleum in 2019

    None
    None
    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM «Last year about 1,500,000 people visited the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi situated in Turkestan. It is expected to attract there up to 5 mln tourists by 2025,» Deputy Governor of Turkestan region Meirzhan Myrzaliyev told the meeting at the regional communications service.

    There are 168 hotels, 51 resorts and 60 recreational centres in the region. 57 travel itineraries were mapped out so far.

    This year it is planned to open 20 more hotels, five recreational centres.

    The region builds the Visit Centre, national centre of traditional Great Silk Road arts and crafts, international airport, Yassawi Mausoleum, etc.



    Tags:
    Tourism History of Kazakhstan Culture Tourism and Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!