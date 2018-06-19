1.5 yo toddler found at bus station

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Police is searching for the mother of the one-and-a-half-year-old toddler found crying on Sunday at the baby care room of the bus station of Kostanay. The boy was sitting by himself in the cradle. Police also found his diapers and a feeding bottle there.

Police is asking for help in finding and locating the boy's mother. If her whereabouts or any information are known please notify police at 8-777-363-04-24 or 102.

The toddler is reportedly taken to the Dolphin Children's Home.