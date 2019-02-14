EN
    20:21, 14 February 2019 | GMT +6

    1.5 yo toddler swallows battery

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM A one-and-a-half-year-old baby girl of Zhanaozen has swallowed an AA battery, the type used for remote controls.

    The battery was not removed surgically but by a special device that let save the girl's life," head of the intense care unit Kazbek Kelemanov said. He also added that the child is stable now.

    The doctor has been for three years collecting objects and foreign bodies removed from children's stomachs. He recommends never to give children toys or small parts that pose a choking risk.

