EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:50, 20 May 2017 | GMT +6

    1,500 citizens of Astana go in for bike ride

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mass bicycle parade devoted to Expo 2017 International Specialized Exhibition was held in Astana, the city administration press-service reports.    

    This year, 1,500 cycling professionals and amateurs showed their willingness to partake in the bike ride. The participants covered a distance of 10,500 meters along Kabanbay Batyr Avenue, Korgalzhin Highway and Turan Avenue. The end point of the ride was Astana Arena.

    Anyone could take a bike on lease as the organizers of the sporting event gave such an opportunity.

    They note that the bicycle parade is not a competition because it focuses on massive involvement. The winners were determined for several nominations only such as the youngest participant and the oldest one. In addition, the organizers arranged a drawing of valuable prizes for all the partakers.

     

     

     

    Tags:
    EXPO 2017 Astana Sport Akimat Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!