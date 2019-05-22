EN
    07:56, 22 May 2019 | GMT +6

    1,500 Kazakhstanis to cast their votes in Beijing during 2019 Presidential Election

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM As many as 1,500 Kazakhstani nationals will cast their votes during the Presidential Election on June 9, 2019 in Beijing. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev said it at a briefing for Chinese media, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    A polling station No 257 will be opened at the Kazakh Embassy in Beijing, the ambassador said. According to the Embassy's data, there are around 1,500 Kazakhstani voters in Beijing - mainly students, cadets of military institutions of neighboring towns, diplomats, representatives of national companies and members of their families.

    In his words, polling stations will be opened at the consulates general of Kazakhstan in Shanghai (No 294) and Hong Kong (No 293).

    The nationals of the Republic of Kazakhstan who arrived in China for private reasons, business or tourist trips will be included in the lists of voters upon their request given that they hold Kazakhstan's passport.

    The diplomat also talked about the preparations for the oncoming presidential election, about the candidates, international observers as well as the present state of the Kazakh-Chinese relations.

    Elections 2019 Presidential Election
