1,500 tested for COVID-19 in Turkestan region

TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM As reported at the meeting chaired by Governor Umirzak Shukeyev on coronavirus cases and sanitary and epidemiological situation in Turkestan region 3 out of 5 coronavirus cases are asymptomatic.

About 1,500 people were tested for COVID-19 at state laboratories in Turkestan region, head of the regional healthcare department Marat Pashimov said. The number of PCR tests held grew by 1.1% as compared to the last week. He also added that the region’s health workers were vaccinated with the second doze of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to him, mobile group work in the region. All quarantine violations are reported to the coordination centre within an hour. The Governor charged to further monitor observance of quarantine requirements and intensify mobile groups' work.