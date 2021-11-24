EN
    08:29, 24 November 2021 | GMT +6

    1,502 more beat COVID-19 last day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 1,502 people more recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    133 people beat COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan, 259 in Almaty, 44 in Shymkent, 70 in Akmola region, 7 in Aktobe region, 56 in Almaty region, 48 in East Kazakhstan, 5 in Zhambyl region, 172 in Karaganda region, 326 in Kostanay region, 9 in Kyzylorda region, 279 in Pavlodar region, 78 in North Kazakhstan, 16 in Turkestan region, raising the country’s recoveries to 929,120.

    As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 905 new coronavirus infections.


