1,503 people beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,503 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Kostanay region has reported the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 294. East Kazakhstan region is second with 242 daily recoveries. The third biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases has been recorded in Pavlodar region - 160.

Karaganda region has recorded 152 daily COVID-19 recoveries, Nur-Sultan city – 127, Almaty region – 119, and Akmola region – 118.

North Kazakhstan region has seen 81 fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Almaty city – 61, Aktobe region – 48, Shymkent city – 37, Kyzylorda region – 28, Turkestan region – 19, and West Kazakhstan region – 10.

Seven more have defeated the virus in Zhambyl region in the past 24 hours.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 916,872.