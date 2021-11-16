EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:45, 16 November 2021 | GMT +6

    1,503 people beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,503 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Kostanay region has reported the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 294. East Kazakhstan region is second with 242 daily recoveries. The third biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases has been recorded in Pavlodar region - 160.

    Karaganda region has recorded 152 daily COVID-19 recoveries, Nur-Sultan city – 127, Almaty region – 119, and Akmola region – 118.

    North Kazakhstan region has seen 81 fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Almaty city – 61, Aktobe region – 48, Shymkent city – 37, Kyzylorda region – 28, Turkestan region – 19, and West Kazakhstan region – 10.

    Seven more have defeated the virus in Zhambyl region in the past 24 hours.

    The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 916,872.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!