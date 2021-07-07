1,511 more beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,511 people more beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

676 recovered in Nur-Sultan, 134 in Almaty, 43 in Shymkent, 30 in Akmola region, 18 in Almaty region, 5 in Atyrau region, 71 in West Kazakhstan, 54 in Zhambyl region, 55 in West Kazakhstan, 255 in Karaganda region, 18 in Kostanay region, 31 in Kyzylorda region, 38 in Mangistau region, 40 in Pavlodar region, 14 in North Kazakhstan, 29 in Turkestan region. As a result the number of recovered climbed to 404,899.